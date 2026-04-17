Sanford C. Bernstein Has Lowered Expectations for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the Internet television network's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 10.7%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $96.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Netflix has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $406.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after buying an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Netflix reported $1.23 EPS and $12.25B revenue, both above consensus, with strong cash flow and margin expansion — evidence the core business is still generating robust profits. Earnings Transcript

Q1 beat: Netflix reported $1.23 EPS and $12.25B revenue, both above consensus, with strong cash flow and margin expansion — evidence the core business is still generating robust profits. Positive Sentiment: Monetization tailwinds: Management highlighted price increases and growing ad revenues as durable profit drivers, which support longer‑term margin upside even if near‑term guidance is cautious. MarketWatch: Profit Boost

Monetization tailwinds: Management highlighted price increases and growing ad revenues as durable profit drivers, which support longer‑term margin upside even if near‑term guidance is cautious. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see the sell‑off as a buying opportunity — firms including Needham and TD Cowen kept bullish views, calling the pullback a chance to buy exposure to ad growth and pricing leverage. Analyst Buy Views

Some analysts see the sell‑off as a buying opportunity — firms including Needham and TD Cowen kept bullish views, calling the pullback a chance to buy exposure to ad growth and pricing leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Full‑year outlook left broadly unchanged — management reiterated longer‑term targets even as it trimmed near‑term cadence, so the pullback centers on timing rather than an admission of structural decline. Yahoo: Full‑Year Outlook

Full‑year outlook left broadly unchanged — management reiterated longer‑term targets even as it trimmed near‑term cadence, so the pullback centers on timing rather than an admission of structural decline. Negative Sentiment: Weaker Q2 guidance: Netflix set Q2 EPS guidance at $0.78 and revenue around $12.57B — slightly below Street revenue/margin expectations and cited lower year‑over‑year operating margin, which triggered the sell‑off. Financial Post: Guidance Miss

Weaker Q2 guidance: Netflix set Q2 EPS guidance at $0.78 and revenue around $12.57B — slightly below Street revenue/margin expectations and cited lower year‑over‑year operating margin, which triggered the sell‑off. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change: Co‑founder and chairman Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — investors see timing as awkward coming with softer near‑term guidance, increasing governance/transition risk. Reuters: Hastings Exit

Leadership change: Co‑founder and chairman Reed Hastings will not stand for re‑election to the board in June — investors see timing as awkward coming with softer near‑term guidance, increasing governance/transition risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/target cuts add pressure: Rosenblatt trimmed its target to $95 with a Neutral rating and several firms issued cautious notes — amplifying downside in the immediate term. Benzinga: Rosenblatt Cut

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here