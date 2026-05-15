Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $186.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on H. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.07.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -486.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $124.82 and a 12 month high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total transaction of $58,912.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,267.60. This trade represents a 42.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,234 shares of company stock worth $35,920,202. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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