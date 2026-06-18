Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) to "Hold"

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BE. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.14.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $285.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.14, for a total value of $1,028,760.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 172,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,775,451. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,985,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,691,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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