Sanjay Gajendra Sells 280,000 Shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total value of $69,773,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 615,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,251,850. This represents a 31.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjay Gajendra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 95,444 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $21,476,808.88.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 49,361 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.21, for a total value of $9,833,204.81.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $45,717,262.58.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of ALAB stock traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,091. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.75. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $298.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 201.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 3.35.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALAB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

View Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,300,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after acquiring an additional 760,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 104,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,250 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage has been constructive, including multiple price-target increases and “buy” recommendations, which has helped extend momentum in ALAB shares.

Recent analyst coverage has been constructive, including multiple price-target increases and “buy” recommendations, which has helped extend momentum in ALAB shares. Positive Sentiment: Astera Labs has been drawing bullish trader attention, with elevated call option activity and a “Power Inflow” signal suggesting strong buying interest in the stock.

Astera Labs has been drawing bullish trader attention, with elevated call option activity and a “Power Inflow” signal suggesting strong buying interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, supporting the case that AI-related demand is translating into rapid growth.

The company’s latest earnings beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, supporting the case that AI-related demand is translating into rapid growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent insider sales were disclosed by executives, including the CEO, COO, and general counsel. The company said some of the selling was tied to pre-arranged trading plans and tax withholding on equity vesting, which limits the signal as a fundamental warning.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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