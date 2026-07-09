Sanjit Biswas Sells 19,095 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $670,043.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,559,671 shares in the company, valued at $54,728,855.39. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,001,479.85.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 31,081 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $970,038.01.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 128,159 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $3,848,614.77.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 104,660 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $3,254,926.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 95,628 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,626,901.16.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,809,213.76.

On Thursday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,958 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,078,573.42.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,067 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,529,296.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 103,875 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,064,312.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,562 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,701,804.76.

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Samsara Stock Up 1.4%

IOT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. 4,184,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,315,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 369.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Samsara by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,660,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,689,565,000 after buying an additional 6,208,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,174,620,000 after buying an additional 3,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,332 shares of the company's stock worth $764,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock worth $421,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,082 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,213,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,023 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Read Our Latest Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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