Sanjit Biswas Sells 244,805 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,001,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,380. The trade was a 72.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 19,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $670,043.55.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 31,081 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $970,038.01.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 128,159 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $3,848,614.77.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 104,660 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $3,254,926.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 95,628 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,626,901.16.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,809,213.76.

On Thursday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,958 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,078,573.42.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,067 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,529,296.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 103,875 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,064,312.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,562 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $2,701,804.76.

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Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $36.94. 4,184,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315,590. The company's 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.94.

Read Our Latest Report on IOT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Samsara by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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