Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

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Sanmina Stock Up 3.3%

Sanmina stock opened at $255.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $288.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,209.77. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,179.52. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANB Bank increased its position in Sanmina by 3.2% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 5.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Sanmina by 36.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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