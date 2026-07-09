Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Get Sanofi alerts: Sign Up

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $2.4225 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi's previous annual dividend of $2.04. This represents a yield of 559.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Sanofi's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanofi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanofi wasn't on the list.

While Sanofi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here