SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $159.28 and last traded at $160.0870, with a volume of 988634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.27.

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Key Headlines Impacting SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Citigroup cut SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of SAP from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Santander raised shares of SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SAP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $177.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $2.9291 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. SAP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SAP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $31,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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