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Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given a C$47.00 Price Target by Ventum Financial Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Ventum Financial set a C$47.00 price target and a "buy" rating on Saputo, implying about a 20.24% upside, while the consensus across analysts is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of C$46.33 (six Buy, two Hold).
  • Saputo shares traded up 1.9% to C$39.09, with a market capitalization of C$15.84 billion and valuation metrics including a P/E of 25.06, PEG of 0.56, and a 52‑week range of C$25.17–C$45.09.
  • Insider Patrick Turcotte sold 2,071 shares recently and company insiders collectively own 40.45% of Saputo's stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Saputo (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$47.00 target price by equities researchers at Ventum Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Ventum Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the company's previous close.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$46.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo

Saputo Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TSE:SAP traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$39.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 285,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,545. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.17 and a 52 week high of C$45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.95.

Saputo (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter. Saputo had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.7735369 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In other Saputo news, insider Patrick Turcotte sold 2,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$87,354.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,612.48. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,659 shares of company stock worth $112,169. Corporate insiders own 40.45% of the company's stock.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (TSE:SAP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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