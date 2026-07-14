Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.67 and traded as high as C$42.06. Saputo shares last traded at C$41.45, with a volume of 1,042,892 shares traded.

Get Saputo alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TD decreased their target price on Saputo from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Saputo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Ventum Financial set a C$47.00 price target on Saputo and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Ventum Capital upped their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$46.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Saputo

Saputo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company's 50 day moving average is C$41.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.67.

Saputo (TSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.31 billion during the quarter. Saputo had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.7735369 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Saputo's payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saputo news, Director Steven Michael Douglas sold 19,777 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.90, for a total transaction of C$828,656.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,917 shares in the company, valued at C$541,222.30. This trade represents a 60.49% decrease in their position. Also, insider Leanne Cutts sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.73, for a total value of C$417,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$992,756.70. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,766 shares of company stock worth $6,525,571. 40.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada and a leading dairy processor in Australia. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Saputo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Saputo wasn't on the list.

While Saputo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here