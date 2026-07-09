Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.46% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.09.

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Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. 1,053,509 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,724. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.The business's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,140 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company's stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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