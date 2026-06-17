Satish Chitoori Sells 2,837 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Satish Chitoori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Satish Chitoori sold 2,111 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $608,474.64.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE BE traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $285.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,976,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,469. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.14.

Read Our Latest Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here