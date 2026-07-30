Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.1429.

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Several equities analysts recently commented on SVRA shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Savara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SVRA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,086,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,893,000. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 172.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 8,884,263 shares of the company's stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,496,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth $14,539,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.24. Savara has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.01. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Savara will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savara

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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