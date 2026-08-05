Savara (SVRA) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Savara to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Savara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.29. Savara has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 52.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Savara by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Savara from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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