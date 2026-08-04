SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

SBA Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

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SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $179.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.68. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $162.41 and a 1 year high of $231.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in SBA Communications by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company's stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation NASDAQ: SBAC is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

Further Reading

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