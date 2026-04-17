Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 57998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Schneider Electric from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBGSY

Schneider Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company's portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

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