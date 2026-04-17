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Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Schneider Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Schneider Electric (SBGSY) reached a new 52-week high, trading intraday as high as $66.37 and last at $66.07 on volume of 57,998 shares, up from a prior close of $63.14.
  • Analysts are broadly bullish: Barclays upgraded to "overweight", Deutsche Bank reaffirmed "buy", and the mix of 2 Strong Buy, 7 Buy and 1 Hold results in a consensus Buy rating.
  • The stock is trading above its 50-day ($59.18) and 200-day ($56.92) simple moving averages; key balance-sheet metrics include a current ratio of 1.19, quick ratio of 0.90 and debt-to-equity of 0.61.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 57998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Schneider Electric from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBGSY

Schneider Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation solutions, offering products and services that help customers optimize the use of electrical power and industrial processes. Headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company traces its industrial roots back to the 19th century and has evolved into a technology-driven provider of electrical distribution, control and automation equipment, and related software and services.

The company's portfolio spans low- and medium-voltage electrical distribution, building and home automation, industrial automation and control systems, critical power and cooling for data centers, and integrated software platforms that enable monitoring, analytics and remote operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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