Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.6923.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Schneider National from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $753,067.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,014.10. This trade represents a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,137.30. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $1,150,304. Insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Schneider National by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,015,141 shares of the company's stock worth $132,195,000 after purchasing an additional 158,118 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Schneider National by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,277,720 shares of the company's stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 130,406 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 18.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,160,106 shares of the company's stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 334,572 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock worth $55,115,000 after purchasing an additional 817,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Schneider National by 44.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,186 shares of the company's stock worth $52,540,000 after purchasing an additional 610,020 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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