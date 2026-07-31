Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Price Up 6.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.3150. 163,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,030,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS.

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Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Schneider National News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Schneider National this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schneider earned $0.29 per share in Q2 2026, exceeding the roughly $0.22–$0.23 analyst consensus and improving from $0.21 a year earlier. Management attributed the improvement to disciplined revenue management, cost reductions and productivity initiatives. Schneider National Second Quarter 2026 Results

Schneider earned in Q2 2026, exceeding the roughly $0.22–$0.23 analyst consensus and improving from $0.21 a year earlier. Management attributed the improvement to disciplined revenue management, cost reductions and productivity initiatives. Positive Sentiment: The company maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $0.90 to $1.10 . The midpoint of $1.00 is above the current consensus estimate of approximately $0.92, suggesting management expects continued benefits from efficiency measures and improving freight conditions. Schneider National Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of . The midpoint of $1.00 is above the current consensus estimate of approximately $0.92, suggesting management expects continued benefits from efficiency measures and improving freight conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Fifth Third Bancorp reported a substantial percentage increase in its Schneider position, purchasing 17,986 additional shares to own 18,360 shares. The transaction indicates institutional interest, although the position remains relatively small and is unlikely to materially affect valuation. Fifth Third Bancorp Schneider National Share Purchase

Fifth Third Bancorp reported a substantial percentage increase in its Schneider position, purchasing 17,986 additional shares to own 18,360 shares. The transaction indicates institutional interest, although the position remains relatively small and is unlikely to materially affect valuation. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion increased 10.4% year over year but came in below the approximately $1.52 billion consensus cited in the earnings reports. The revenue shortfall may temper the positive impact of the EPS beat, particularly given Schneider’s elevated price-to-earnings ratio.

Quarterly revenue of increased 10.4% year over year but came in below the approximately $1.52 billion consensus cited in the earnings reports. The revenue shortfall may temper the positive impact of the EPS beat, particularly given Schneider’s elevated price-to-earnings ratio. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its Schneider National price target from $39 to $36 and retained a Neutral rating. The reduced target signals limited expected upside and adds pressure after the earnings release. Benzinga

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Schneider National from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schneider National from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.92.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $753,067.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,867,014.10. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $322,303.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,307.21. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $1,150,304. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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