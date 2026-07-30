Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.19. 1,175,117 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Schneider National from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schneider National to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $74,932.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $322,303.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,307.21. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 137,381 shares of the company's stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 83,717 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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