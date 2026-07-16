Scholastic (SCHL) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $517.0640 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Scholastic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHL. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Scholastic from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Scholastic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Scholastic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 154,668 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation NASDAQ: SCHL is a global company dedicated to children's publishing, education technology and distribution services. The company's core business encompasses three primary segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Technology, and International operations. Through its publishing arm, Scholastic produces and distributes a wide range of children's books, novels, nonfiction titles and classroom magazines under well-known imprints such as Scholastic Press, Graphix and Chicken House.

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