Schrodinger (SDGR) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.4145) per share and revenue of $47.2020 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. Schrodinger's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect Schrodinger to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schrodinger alerts: Sign Up

Schrodinger Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.62. Schrodinger has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrodinger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Schrodinger by 73.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Schrodinger by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SDGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Schrodinger from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Schrodinger from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schrodinger

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Schrodinger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Schrodinger wasn't on the list.

While Schrodinger currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here