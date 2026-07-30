Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($0.46), Zacks reports. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 48.44% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Scorpio Tankers' conference call:

Record quarterly performance: Scorpio Tankers generated $300.5 million of adjusted EBITDA and $243.7 million of adjusted net income, while product tanker rates remained above $30,000 per day despite seasonal volume declines.

Scorpio Tankers generated $300.5 million of adjusted EBITDA and $243.7 million of adjusted net income, while product tanker rates remained above $30,000 per day despite seasonal volume declines. Balance sheet and funding strengthened: Cash reached more than $1.9 billion, while low-cost convertible financing replaced higher-cost debt. Net debt has declined by $4.2 billion since 2021 to a net cash position of approximately $1.3 billion, and cash breakeven is below $11,000 per day.

Cash reached more than $1.9 billion, while low-cost convertible financing replaced higher-cost debt. Net debt has declined by $4.2 billion since 2021 to a net cash position of approximately $1.3 billion, and cash breakeven is below $11,000 per day. Shareholder returns continued: The company repurchased approximately $155 million of stock and declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend, returning more than $175 million to shareholders during the quarter.

The company repurchased approximately $155 million of stock and declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend, returning more than $175 million to shareholders during the quarter. Management sees supportive long-term tanker fundamentals: Refinery capacity is increasingly located far from consumers, inventories have been drawn down, and rerouting and geopolitical disruptions are increasing ton-mile demand. An aging and sanctioned fleet, along with LR2 vessels trading in the crude market, is expected to keep effective product-tanker supply growth below the headline order book.

Refinery capacity is increasingly located far from consumers, inventories have been drawn down, and rerouting and geopolitical disruptions are increasing ton-mile demand. An aging and sanctioned fleet, along with LR2 vessels trading in the crude market, is expected to keep effective product-tanker supply growth below the headline order book. Market conditions remain volatile and strategically flexible: Freight rates have moderated from early-year records, and the company does not expect geopolitical uncertainty to be predictable. Scorpio is moving some LR2s between clean and crude trades based on relative earnings and has approximately $978 million of remaining newbuilding and joint-venture commitments.

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Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 407,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,198. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a current ratio of 13.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.14.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,985 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 593.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,604 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company's stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc NYSE: STNG is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

Further Reading

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