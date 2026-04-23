Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $267.0570 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $252.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of -0.32.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Scorpio Tankers's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,418 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,367 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STNG

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc NYSE: STNG is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

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