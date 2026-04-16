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Scotia Has Lowered Expectations for BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
BRP logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Scotia cut its target price for BRP from C$117.00 to C$80.00 and assigned a "sector perform" rating, lowering near-term expectations and implying only about an 8.9% upside from the prior close.
  • Several other major brokers (National Bank, TD, Canaccord) have also trimmed targets and downgraded the stock, though the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of C$103.88.
  • BRP traded at C$73.46 with heavy volume and shows elevated leverage (debt-to-equity ~443.6) and a wide 12‑month range (C$43.88–C$112.26), underscoring volatility and balance-sheet risk.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

BRP (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotia from C$117.00 to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Scotia's price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ci Capital lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD lowered shares of BRP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$119.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$103.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

DOO traded up C$3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.46. The company had a trading volume of 859,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 443.59, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. BRP has a 12-month low of C$43.88 and a 12-month high of C$112.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.78.

BRP (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter. BRP had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 54.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about BRP

Here are the key news stories impacting BRP this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord lowered its price target to C$90.00 (from C$118.00); the new target still implies roughly ~20% upside from recent levels, but the cut accompanies a downgrade to "hold." Canaccord price target cut
  • Neutral Sentiment: TD lowered its price target to C$84.00 (from C$119.00) while downgrading the stock to "hold"; the reduced target also still implies upside versus recent trade. TD price target cut
  • Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity formally downgraded BRP to "hold" (sell‑side sentiment weakening). Canaccord downgrade article
  • Negative Sentiment: TD Securities downgraded BRP from "strong‑buy" to "hold," signaling less near‑term conviction from a major dealer. TD downgrade article
  • Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial cut its rating from "strong‑buy" to "hold," adding to the cluster of downgrades hitting market sentiment. National Bank Financial downgrade

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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