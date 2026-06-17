Scotia Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Price

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotia from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the textile maker's stock. Scotia's price objective points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.21.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,844,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,696. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Gildan Activewear

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Negative Sentiment: A short-seller report from Jehoshaphat Research alleged inflated sales and other potential issues, triggering the sharp selloff in Gildan shares and driving the day’s weak sentiment. Gildan Stock Slides As Short Seller Alleges Inflated Sales

A short-seller report from Jehoshaphat Research alleged inflated sales and other potential issues, triggering the sharp selloff in Gildan shares and driving the day’s weak sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Gildan issued a statement saying it is confident its disclosures are accurate and comprehensive, but the response has not yet calmed investor concerns. Gildan Activewear Issues Statement Regarding Recent Short Seller Report

Gildan issued a statement saying it is confident its disclosures are accurate and comprehensive, but the response has not yet calmed investor concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Block & Leviton, Johnson Fistel, BFA Law, Ademi LLP, and Frank R. Cruz, announced investigations into potential securities fraud and shareholder losses, adding legal overhang and uncertainty. Rosen Law Firm Encourages Gildan Activewear Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – GIL

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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