Scotiabank Comments on Coeur Mining FY2026 Earnings

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining's current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Coeur Mining's FY2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDE. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.28.

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View Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Up 0.1%

Coeur Mining stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.73. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,208,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $172,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,238,201,000 after buying an additional 23,646,265 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 526,860 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 207,670 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,857,511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $447,567,000 after buying an additional 6,352,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $12,472,000 after buying an additional 553,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is 3.45%.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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