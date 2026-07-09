Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Stock

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price target indicates a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Dominion Realty Trust to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.87.

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United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 274,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.The company had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Dominion Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,810,358.75. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company's stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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