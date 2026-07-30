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Scotiabank Has Negative Estimate for ATS FY2027 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
ATS logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for ATS to C$1.89 from C$1.97, while maintaining a “Sector Outperform” rating and C$51 price target.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with seven Buy ratings and an average price target of C$50.43, well above ATS’s recent opening price of C$37.31.
  • ATS reported quarterly EPS of C$0.36 on C$744.3 million in revenue, while insiders purchased 7,311 shares worth approximately C$358,222 over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ATS.

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of ATS in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$52.00 price target on ATS and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD upped their price objective on ATS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ATS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$50.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$37.31 on Thursday. ATS has a 52-week low of C$33.72 and a 52-week high of C$49.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.20.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. ATS had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of C$744.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATS news, insider Jeff Adamson bought 953 shares of ATS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.12 per share, with a total value of C$37,281.36. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 6,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$242,504.88. This trade represents a 18.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Anne Cybulski bought 289 shares of ATS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$289.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,521.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 876 shares in the company, valued at C$253,164. The trade was a 49.23% increase in their position. Insiders have bought 7,311 shares of company stock worth $358,222 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for ATS (TSE:ATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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