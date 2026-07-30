Scotiabank Has Negative Estimate for ATS FY2027 Earnings

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of ATS in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$52.00 price target on ATS and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD upped their price objective on ATS from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ATS from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$50.43.

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ATS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$37.31 on Thursday. ATS has a 52-week low of C$33.72 and a 52-week high of C$49.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.20.

ATS (TSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. ATS had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of C$744.30 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATS news, insider Jeff Adamson bought 953 shares of ATS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.12 per share, with a total value of C$37,281.36. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 6,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$242,504.88. This trade represents a 18.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Anne Cybulski bought 289 shares of ATS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$289.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,521.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 876 shares in the company, valued at C$253,164. The trade was a 49.23% increase in their position. Insiders have bought 7,311 shares of company stock worth $358,222 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ATS

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company's products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products. The company also provides pre-automation solutions, including strategic direction and planning services, as well as aftermarket support.

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