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Scotiabank Has Negative Outlook for ATS FY2027 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for ATS to $1.34 from $1.43, below the $1.36 consensus, while maintaining an “Outperform” rating.
  • ATS recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.26, missing estimates of $0.32, despite revenue of $535.09 million exceeding the $529.43 million forecast.
  • The stock opened at $26.53, down 1.6%, and analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $42.50; institutional investors own 75.84% of shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS's current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on ATS from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut ATS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ATS from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ATS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:ATS opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ATS has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.21.

ATS (NYSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). ATS had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $535.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.43 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ATS in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ATS during the third quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation NYSE: ATS is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

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Earnings History and Estimates for ATS (NYSE:ATS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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