Scotiabank Has Optimistic Outlook of BRP FY2027 Earnings

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP's current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

BRP (TSE:DOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRP had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter.

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A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotia dropped their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$80.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from C$107.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on BRP from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BRP from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$98.73.

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BRP Price Performance

DOO opened at C$86.03 on Thursday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$67.11 and a twelve month high of C$112.26. The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.88.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds.

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