Scotiabank Has Pessimistic Outlook of LAR FY2026 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)'s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)'s FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.99.

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Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 7.5%

NYSE:LAR opened at $5.95 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.64.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07).

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 14.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company's stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot‐scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

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