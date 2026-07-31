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Scotiabank Has Pessimistic Outlook of LAR FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Lithium Americas (Argentina) logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2026 earnings forecast to $0.31 per share from $0.38, while maintaining a “Sector Outperform” rating and $10 price target. Its FY2027 estimate is $0.36 per share, compared with a current-year consensus estimate of $0.28.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Weiss Ratings and Zacks Research issued “sell” and “strong sell” assessments, respectively, while MarketBeat’s consensus remains “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $7.99.
  • The stock opened at $5.95 after reportedly trading up 7.5%, but it remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and recently missed quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.05 per share versus the $0.12 consensus.
  • Interested in Lithium Americas (Argentina)? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)'s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)'s FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.99.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAR

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 7.5%

NYSE:LAR opened at $5.95 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.79 million and a PE ratio of -15.64.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07).

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 14.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company's stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot‐scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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