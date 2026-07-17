Scotiabank Issues Negative Estimate for Gold Fields Earnings

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Gold Fields in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Fields' current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.75.

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Gold Fields Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,384,047 shares of the company's stock worth $191,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,124 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,085,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,700,000 after buying an additional 1,714,442 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,394,000 after buying an additional 1,421,121 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,231,000 after buying an additional 1,215,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,483,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,549,227,000 after buying an additional 1,180,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company's stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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