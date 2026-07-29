Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Price

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener (Pasted) reports. Scotiabank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $214.76.

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American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.32. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $160.06 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The company has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

American Tower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Tower reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.75 billion, up about 4.7% year over year, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose to $2.71 per share, in line with estimates. Reported EPS and revenue exceeded consensus expectations. American Tower tops second-quarter estimates, raises annual outlook

American Tower reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.75 billion, up about 4.7% year over year, while adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose to $2.71 per share, in line with estimates. Reported EPS and revenue exceeded consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, including the midpoint for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.17 is above the roughly $10.66 analyst consensus, signaling stronger expected cash-flow performance. American Tower Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, including the midpoint for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.17 is above the roughly $10.66 analyst consensus, signaling stronger expected cash-flow performance. Positive Sentiment: Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center platform, and robust demand across its global wireless-tower portfolio are key growth drivers. AI-related data-center demand and rising mobile data usage strengthen the company’s long-term expansion prospects. American Tower Raises Outlook as CoreSite Leasing Reaches Record

Record leasing at CoreSite, American Tower’s data-center platform, and robust demand across its global wireless-tower portfolio are key growth drivers. AI-related data-center demand and rising mobile data usage strengthen the company’s long-term expansion prospects. Neutral Sentiment: The quarter’s AFFO result met, rather than exceeded, expectations. Investors may therefore focus more heavily on execution against the increased outlook and the pace at which CoreSite leasing converts into revenue and cash flow.

The quarter’s AFFO result met, rather than exceeded, expectations. Investors may therefore focus more heavily on execution against the increased outlook and the pace at which CoreSite leasing converts into revenue and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted that the full-year revenue outlook remained below market expectations despite the improved guidance. DISH-related tenant churn and higher refinancing costs also weighed on results and could restrain near-term AFFO growth. American Tower Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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