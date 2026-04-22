Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's target price suggests a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $66.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 645,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.02%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares in the company, valued at $58,222,470.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

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