Scotiabank Reiterates "Sector Underperform" Rating for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector underperform" rating reissued by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock, down from their prior target price of $138.00. Scotiabank's target price suggests a potential downside of 7.17% from the stock's current price.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.78.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $163.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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