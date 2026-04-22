Scotiabank Upgrades Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) to Strong-Buy

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rubrik from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Rubrik from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE RBRK opened at $54.08 on Monday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company's revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 10,638 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $502,219.98. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $643,897.19. The trade was a 354.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,909,946.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 564,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,228.20. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,113 shares of company stock worth $10,157,582. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,907,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company's stock worth $200,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,476 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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