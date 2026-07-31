Scotiabank Weighs in on 5N Plus' FY2026 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP - Free Report) - Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus' current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for 5N Plus' FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$45.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a "top pick" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$47.81.

Get 5N Plus alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$32.19 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$39.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$49.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of C$163.91 million during the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 5N Plus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 5N Plus wasn't on the list.

While 5N Plus currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here