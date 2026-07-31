Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Scotiabank Weighs in on 5N Plus' FY2026 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
5N Plus logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank expects significant earnings growth for 5N Plus, forecasting FY2026 EPS of C$0.90 and FY2027 EPS of C$1.11, well above the current-year consensus estimate of C$0.37. It maintains a “Sector Outperform” rating and a C$48 price target.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: 5N Plus has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average target price of C$47.81, with recent price targets ranging from C$41.00 to C$56.50.
  • The stock opened at C$32.19 and has gained 3.8%, while its latest quarter showed C$0.28 EPS on C$163.91 million in revenue, a 13.95% net margin and 30% return on equity.
  • Interested in 5N Plus? Here are five stocks we like better.

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP - Free Report) - Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus' current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for 5N Plus' FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$45.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a "top pick" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$47.81.

Read Our Latest Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$32.19 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$39.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$49.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of C$163.91 million during the quarter.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in 5N Plus Right Now?

Before you consider 5N Plus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 5N Plus wasn't on the list.

While 5N Plus currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines