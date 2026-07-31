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Scotiabank Weighs in on goeasy's FY2026 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
goeasy logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank sharply cut its FY2026 EPS forecast for goeasy to a loss of C$1.50 per share from a previous estimate of a C$0.24 loss, while maintaining a “Sector Perform” rating and C$39 target price. It forecasts FY2027 EPS of C$6.23.
  • goeasy reported a quarterly loss of C$1.90 per share on C$412.86 million in revenue, alongside negative net margin and return on equity. The broader analyst consensus is a “Reduce” rating with an average target price of C$37.89.
  • The stock opened at C$48.84 and has fallen substantially from its 12-month high of C$216.50, with shares trading below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy's current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for goeasy's FY2027 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$412.86 million for the quarter. goeasy had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 15.76%.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on goeasy from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$44.00 to C$36.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on goeasy from C$34.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of C$37.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on goeasy

goeasy Trading Down 0.3%

TSE:GSY opened at C$48.84 on Friday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$27.60 and a 12 month high of C$216.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.00. The firm has a market cap of C$783.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for goeasy (TSE:GSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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