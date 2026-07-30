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Scotiabank Weighs in on Kinaxis' FY2026 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Kinaxis to $2.47 from $2.45 and forecast FY2027 EPS of $3.43, though both remain below the current-year consensus estimate of $4.25.
  • Kinaxis reported quarterly EPS of C$1.45 on revenue of C$230.19 million, with a 19.72% return on equity and a 14.48% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus “Buy” rating and average price target of C$200.00. Shares recently traded at C$170.67, while insiders have sold 35,934 shares worth approximately $5.33 million over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis' current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Kinaxis' FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.19 million for the quarter. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KXS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$173.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial set a C$200.00 price objective on Kinaxis and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$245.00 to C$200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$200.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of KXS opened at C$170.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$117.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$207.61.

Insider Activity

In other Kinaxis news, insider Conrad John Mandala sold 924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.14, for a total transaction of C$126,717.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 820 shares in the company, valued at C$112,454.80. This represents a 52.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 5,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.39, for a total value of C$758,463.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,987,543.55. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,181. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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