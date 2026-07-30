Scotiabank Weighs in on Kinaxis' FY2026 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis' current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Kinaxis' FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$230.19 million for the quarter. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 14.48%.

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Several other equities analysts have also commented on KXS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$173.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial set a C$200.00 price objective on Kinaxis and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$245.00 to C$200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$200.00.

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Kinaxis Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of KXS opened at C$170.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$117.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$207.61.

Insider Activity

In other Kinaxis news, insider Conrad John Mandala sold 924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.14, for a total transaction of C$126,717.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 820 shares in the company, valued at C$112,454.80. This represents a 52.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 5,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.39, for a total value of C$758,463.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,987,543.55. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,181. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption.

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