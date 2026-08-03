SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $2,135,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,811,200. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $2,168,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $2,104,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $2,073,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,998,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,252,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $2,278,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $2,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $2,017,800.00.

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SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $106.57 on Monday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its stake in SEA by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in SEA by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $26,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

Key SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street maintains a favorable view of Sea. The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with one Strong Buy, nine Buy and four Hold ratings. The average analyst price target is $155.54, while Barclays and JPMorgan recently maintained overweight ratings. Analyst ratings and price targets

Wall Street maintains a favorable view of Sea. The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with one Strong Buy, nine Buy and four Hold ratings. The average analyst price target is $155.54, while Barclays and JPMorgan recently maintained overweight ratings. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors and hedge funds have generally increased their exposure to SE. Several funds boosted their holdings, and institutional investors collectively own approximately 59.5% of the company, providing a supportive ownership signal.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have generally increased their exposure to SE. Several funds boosted their holdings, and institutional investors collectively own approximately 59.5% of the company, providing a supportive ownership signal. Neutral Sentiment: A new value-investing comparison evaluates Sea against VTEX, but the available report does not provide a clear conclusion on which stock is more attractive. Investors may be weighing Sea’s growth prospects against its valuation. VTEX or SE value comparison

A new value-investing comparison evaluates Sea against VTEX, but the available report does not provide a clear conclusion on which stock is more attractive. Investors may be weighing Sea’s growth prospects against its valuation. Negative Sentiment: Sea’s stock recently fell 1.97% even as the broader market gained, suggesting near-term selling pressure and weaker relative performance. Sea stock performance report

Sea’s stock recently fell 1.97% even as the broader market gained, suggesting near-term selling pressure and weaker relative performance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may be weighing on sentiment. COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares worth about $2.17 million, reducing his position by 11.1%, while Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares and has made multiple additional sales since late June. Sea insider sales

Insider selling may be weighing on sentiment. COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares worth about $2.17 million, reducing his position by 11.1%, while Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares and has made multiple additional sales since late June. Negative Sentiment: Sea’s latest reported quarter showed strong revenue growth of 46.6% year over year and revenue above expectations, but EPS of $0.67 missed the $0.75 consensus estimate. With a P/E near 42, investors may be sensitive to further earnings disappointments.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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