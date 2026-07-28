SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $2,132,400.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,986,000. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $2,073,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,998,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,252,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $2,278,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $2,088,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $2,017,800.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $926,300.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $895,800.00.

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SEA Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,213. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SEA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,642,304 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $135,999,000 after buying an additional 88,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $95,678,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in SEA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,282,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEA

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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