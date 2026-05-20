SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $881,100.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $881,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 280,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,670,800. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $886,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $946,100.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total value of $867,800.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $836,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $857,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $861,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $833,200.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $859,200.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $845,700.00.

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SEA Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE SE opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $111.80. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.SEA's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SEA by 219.4% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in SEA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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