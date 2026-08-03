SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $126,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,878. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $163,050.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $127,800.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $124,896.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $119,580.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $168,525.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $169,995.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $129,420.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,590.00.

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SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $106.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

SEA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street maintains a favorable view of Sea. The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with one Strong Buy, nine Buy and four Hold ratings. The average analyst price target is $155.54, while Barclays and JPMorgan recently maintained overweight ratings. Analyst ratings and price targets

Wall Street maintains a favorable view of Sea. The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with one Strong Buy, nine Buy and four Hold ratings. The average analyst price target is $155.54, while Barclays and JPMorgan recently maintained overweight ratings. Positive Sentiment: Institutional investors and hedge funds have generally increased their exposure to SE. Several funds boosted their holdings, and institutional investors collectively own approximately 59.5% of the company, providing a supportive ownership signal.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have generally increased their exposure to SE. Several funds boosted their holdings, and institutional investors collectively own approximately 59.5% of the company, providing a supportive ownership signal. Neutral Sentiment: A new value-investing comparison evaluates Sea against VTEX, but the available report does not provide a clear conclusion on which stock is more attractive. Investors may be weighing Sea’s growth prospects against its valuation. VTEX or SE value comparison

A new value-investing comparison evaluates Sea against VTEX, but the available report does not provide a clear conclusion on which stock is more attractive. Investors may be weighing Sea’s growth prospects against its valuation. Negative Sentiment: Sea’s stock recently fell 1.97% even as the broader market gained, suggesting near-term selling pressure and weaker relative performance. Sea stock performance report

Sea’s stock recently fell 1.97% even as the broader market gained, suggesting near-term selling pressure and weaker relative performance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may be weighing on sentiment. COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares worth about $2.17 million, reducing his position by 11.1%, while Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares and has made multiple additional sales since late June. Sea insider sales

Insider selling may be weighing on sentiment. COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares worth about $2.17 million, reducing his position by 11.1%, while Yanjun Wang sold 1,500 shares and has made multiple additional sales since late June. Negative Sentiment: Sea’s latest reported quarter showed strong revenue growth of 46.6% year over year and revenue above expectations, but EPS of $0.67 missed the $0.75 consensus estimate. With a P/E near 42, investors may be sensitive to further earnings disappointments.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SEA by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,648 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 6.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 195.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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