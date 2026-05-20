SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $70,448.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $70,448.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,232,840. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $75,704.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $66,992.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $69,432.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $70,704.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $68,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $68,736.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $67,664.00.

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SEA Stock Down 1.5%

SE opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEA

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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