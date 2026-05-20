SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells 800 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $70,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,167,328. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jingye Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $75,696.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $66,992.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $71,880.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $67,736.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $68,912.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $68,744.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $67,664.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Jingye Chen sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $68,792.00.

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SEA Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 114.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SEA by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 559 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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