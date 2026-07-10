SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Yanjun Wang Sells 1,200 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,000. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $125,604.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 1,200 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $120,720.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,590.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $90,220.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $73,584.00.

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SEA Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of SE stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $199.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $228,549,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $1,612,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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