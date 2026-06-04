SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $72,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,756. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $69,072.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $70,448.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $75,704.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $66,992.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $69,432.00.

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SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $89.54 on Thursday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Get Our Latest Report on SE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,282,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in SEA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 718,949 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $83,750,000 after acquiring an additional 175,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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