Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,044.23 and traded as low as $4,634.95. Seaboard shares last traded at $4,705.56, with a volume of 3,522 shares changing hands.

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Seaboard Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,858.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,044.23.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $124.24 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.93%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seaboard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seaboard by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367 shares of the company's stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company's stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

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