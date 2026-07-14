Go Pro
→ Gates. Google. The Pentagon. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Seaboard logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seaboard shares fell below their 200-day moving average during Monday trading, with the stock dipping to $4,634.95 before last trading at $4,705.56. The 200-day moving average was $5,044.23.
  • The company reported strong recent quarterly results, including earnings of $124.24 per share on $2.40 billion in revenue. Seaboard also posted a 11.42% return on equity and a 5.93% net margin.
  • Seaboard recently paid a quarterly dividend of $2.25 per share, equal to an annualized $9.00 payout and a 0.2% yield. Institutional ownership remains significant, with investors holding about 22.57% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Seaboard.

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,044.23 and traded as low as $4,634.95. Seaboard shares last traded at $4,705.56, with a volume of 3,522 shares changing hands.

Seaboard Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,858.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,044.23.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $124.24 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.93%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seaboard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seaboard by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367 shares of the company's stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company's stock.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company's principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard's integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Seaboard Right Now?

Before you consider Seaboard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seaboard wasn't on the list.

While Seaboard currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Gates. Google. The Pentagon.
Gates. Google. The Pentagon.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines