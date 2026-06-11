Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Sells $2,346,067.70 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) CEO William Mosley sold 2,855 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.74, for a total value of $2,346,067.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 324,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,958,673.80. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of STX stock traded up $52.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $868.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,229. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $124.63 and a 12-month high of $966.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $689.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Seagate to $920 from $775 and kept an Overweight rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. MarketScreener

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Seagate to $920 from $775 and kept an rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: BofA Securities also lifted its Seagate price target to $900 from $840 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend around the name. Yahoo Finance

BofA Securities also lifted its Seagate price target to $900 from $840 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend around the name. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its price target to $1,090, citing AI growth potential and longer-term upside from Seagate’s storage technology strategy. MSN

Mizuho increased its price target to $1,090, citing AI growth potential and longer-term upside from Seagate’s storage technology strategy. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of unprecedented AI-driven storage demand, with investors focusing on its Mozaic/HAMR technology and improving earnings outlook. Yahoo Finance

Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of unprecedented AI-driven storage demand, with investors focusing on its Mozaic/HAMR technology and improving earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive, with Seagate carrying a Moderate Buy recommendation overall. American Banking News

Brokerage consensus remains constructive, with Seagate carrying a recommendation overall. Negative Sentiment: Some trading weakness was linked to broader market pressure after hotter-than-expected CPI data revived rate-hike concerns, weighing on semiconductors and related tech stocks. Yahoo Finance

Some trading weakness was linked to broader market pressure after hotter-than-expected CPI data revived rate-hike concerns, weighing on semiconductors and related tech stocks. Negative Sentiment: One market note also flagged valuation risk after Seagate’s sharp run-up, suggesting investors may be balancing strong fundamentals against a stretched share price. Zacks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 27.4% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $798.50.

Get Our Latest Report on STX

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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